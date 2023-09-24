Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 380 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. 9,673,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088,447. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

