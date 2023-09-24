RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.