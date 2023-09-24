United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $153.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,206,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.51 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

