Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 16,270 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after buying an additional 1,793,268 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,347. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

