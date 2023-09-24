SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,836. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

