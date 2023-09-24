Refined Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Refined Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $396.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

