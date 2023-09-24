Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after buying an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.96. 7,206,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

