Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $619.11. 1,274,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,949. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $666.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.50.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

