Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $17.88 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,555 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

ADBE opened at $512.90 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.