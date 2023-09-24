Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.