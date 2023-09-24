683 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.35.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.09. 1,994,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. The stock has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.87. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

