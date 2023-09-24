Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.70. 1,894,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.45%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.44.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

