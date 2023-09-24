Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 47 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

LLY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.54. 2,354,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,032. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $304.88 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.07. The company has a market capitalization of $522.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

