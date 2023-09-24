Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Trimmed by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $829.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $869.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $769.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

