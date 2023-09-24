Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.81 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.70. 1,275,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,352. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

