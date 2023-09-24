Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,241,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,244,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

