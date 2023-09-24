Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $384,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,241,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,244,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

