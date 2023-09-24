Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $558.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.37.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

