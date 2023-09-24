Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

COST traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

