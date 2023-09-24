Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.3% during the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

