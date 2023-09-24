Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 669 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

