GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $357,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,719 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,950,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,853 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $95.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

