Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,699,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,376. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $425.36 and a 200-day moving average of $386.76. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.