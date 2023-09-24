21,275 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.24. 2,416,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.56. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.