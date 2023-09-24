Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,143. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

