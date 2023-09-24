Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Reduced by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 19,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

TMO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.79. 1,197,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

