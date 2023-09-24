DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00151973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026674 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003716 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.