Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Comcast by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6,491.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 46,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 12,459,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,226,896. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

