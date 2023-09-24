Atwater Malick LLC Buys 104 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 4.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.30 and a 200-day moving average of $286.33. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

