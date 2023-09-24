Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $10.24 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.35. 4,405,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,190. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $436.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

