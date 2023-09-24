GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.9% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,149,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.