Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.2% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $70,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.62 and its 200 day moving average is $297.87.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

