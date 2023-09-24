Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117,746 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE T traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,967,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Stock Average Calculator
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.