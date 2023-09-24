Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.04 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.64. 3,262,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

