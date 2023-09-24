International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

