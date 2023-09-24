Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,390 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

IBM traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.91. 2,562,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.