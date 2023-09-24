Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,975. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

