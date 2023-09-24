965 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. The stock has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

