Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 720 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 514,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,406. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

