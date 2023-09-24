Gibson Capital LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

