L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Acquires 245 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.