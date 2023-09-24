Wedmont Private Capital Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.70. 1,275,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,352. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.