Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $829.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $869.82 and its 200 day moving average is $769.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

