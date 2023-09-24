GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13. The company has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

