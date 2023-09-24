Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,759 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,959,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,777,000 after buying an additional 1,106,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,888,000 after buying an additional 1,099,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,211,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,522,000 after buying an additional 1,315,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,599. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

