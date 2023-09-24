Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,986 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $27.64. 41,284,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,693,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.98.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

