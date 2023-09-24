Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Critical Survey

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Newmont shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newmont shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newmont has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newmont 0 3 10 0 2.77

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TRX Gold and Newmont, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TRX Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 237.66%. Newmont has a consensus target price of $58.01, indicating a potential upside of 42.40%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Newmont.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Newmont’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 7.06 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -38.50 Newmont $11.92 billion 2.72 -$429.00 million ($0.96) -42.44

TRX Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRX Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65% Newmont -6.77% 5.74% 2.97%

Summary

TRX Gold beats Newmont on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold



TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Newmont



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

