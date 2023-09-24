Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $481.64 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003715 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $481.64 million and $392,095.45 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000568 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

