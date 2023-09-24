Hedera Price Hits $0.0508 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $16.54 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,358,054,754 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,358,054,753.745247 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05092718 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $20,450,210.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

