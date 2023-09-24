Band Protocol Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $141.21 million and $2.50 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003942 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 138,681,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,281,584 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

